Occupiers can blow up residential areas during retreat and stag terrorist attack at ZNPP, - General Staff

The Russian occupiers may stage a series of terrorist acts during the retreat from the temporarily occupied territories, as well as a man-made disaster at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to LIGA.net, this was stated by the Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Brigadier General Oleksii Hromov.

According to him, it is most likely that during the retreat, the enemy, in addition to a mass evacuation, may stage terrorist attacks with the detonation of residential areas.

"This will turn the temporarily occupied territories into a scorched earth, causing critical damage to the infrastructure," Hromov said.

He also noted that given the latest fakes of the Russians about the "dirty bomb", possible terrorist attacks on the Zaporizhzhia NPP are not excluded to finally put the plant out of order and provoke a local man-made disaster.

