Main involvement of those mobilized from Russian Federation in combat zone is expected approximately in 1.5-2 weeks, - General Staff

This was reported by the Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Brigadier General Oleksii Hromov, Censor.NET informs with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"Despite the Kremlin's statement about the end of mobilization, in practice mobilization measures continue. Only public measures regarding conscription have been suspended, while the process of serving summonses to the places of residence or work of conscripts continues. The main involvement of those mobilized in the combat zone is expected approximately in 1.5-2 weeks, probably to contain our actions in certain areas of the front, as well as to evenly strengthen other areas of the front," he explained.

According to Gromov, part of the mobilized will be directed to the additional staffing of units, primarily those that suffered significant losses in Ukraine. For the rest of the mobilized, it is planned to form new units, in particular, tanks, motorized rifles, artillery regiments, etc.

He noted that at the same time, the mobilization of students of various forms of education led to an increase in social tension in the so-called "LPR".

"Because of this, Pasichnyk issued an order on October 11 to release a separate category of citizens from military service. However, due to the position of the military, it is planned to demobilize students only within two to three months, replacing them with newly mobilized ones," Gromov explained.

He added that the so-called "DPR" is preparing to call up more than 300 prisoners for military service.

