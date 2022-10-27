Air defense forces shoot down 79% of enemy drones, - General Staff

Ukrainian air defense forces successfully shoot down 79% of enemy drones.

This was reported by the Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Brigadier General Oleksii Hromov, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

"The effectiveness of the air defense system also remains at a fairly high level and accounts for 79% of the enemy's drones shot down. In the last day alone, 18 out of 20 kamikaze drones were destroyed by air defense forces and means," he noted.

According to Gromov, our defenders have destroyed 6 Ka-52, Mi-24, and Mi-28 attack helicopters of the enemy over the past week. The total number of destroyed Russian helicopters is already about 250, which is equal to 5 army aviation regiments.

"Therefore, we can congratulate all the crews of the army aviation of the armed forces of the Russian Federation on their upcoming professional holiday, tomorrow is their day of army aviation. Let them fly, we will shoot them down," added the representative of the General Staff.

