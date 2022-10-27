Deficit of electricity in Kyiv may reach 30%, blackouts will be more massive

As a result of the Russian attack on the energy infrastructure of Ukraine, the shortage of electricity in Kyiv may amount to 30%, so the outages will be longer and affect a much larger number of consumers.

This was reported by the press service of the electricity supplier company from the DTEK Yasno group, Censor.NET reports.

"The destruction is serious. That is why we have a sharp deterioration in the energy supply situation. The deficit of electricity in Kyiv may amount to 30%," the company said.

Usually, Kyiv consumes 1,000-1,200 MW, but currently the estimated available capacity is 600-800 MW, the energy supplier explains. "In other words, almost half of Kyiv may remain without electricity," the energy experts added.

In order to prevent a complete blackout, the operators of the distribution system will limit the consumption of electricity according to the instructions of Ukrenergo. At the same time, outages will be longer and will affect a much larger number of consumers. Schedules of probable stabilization shutdowns are currently not relevant.