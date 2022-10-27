In week, 10 launches of Shahed drones were carried out over Ukraine from territory of Belarus, - General Staff

From the territory of Belarus, 10 launches of Shahed kamikaze drones, manufactured in Iran and transferred to Russia, were carried out over Ukraine in a week.

This was announced by the Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Brigadier General Oleksiy Hromov, at a briefing, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"In addition to the Zyabrivka airfield, the enemy is trying to transfer its troops to other airfields, as well as conducting active measures at the training grounds of the Republic of Belarus. Also, the enemy from that direction continues to use kamikaze unmanned aerial vehicles. In addition, this week directly 10 launches of "Shahed" were carried out from the territory of the Republic of Belarus," Hromov said.

According to him, Ukraine monitors all these activities and movements. "At this time, the direct formation of an offensive group of the enemy from the territory of the Republic of Belarus has not been noted, but the measures are purposefully carried out by the enemy. There are threats, there will be threats. We are reacting accordingly, while we are monitoring. We have already increased our group in the northern direction. We are adequately responding to all threats, not only threats from the Republic of Belarus, but also from the east and south," added the representative of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.