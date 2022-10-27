In Kyiv region, it is necessary to prepare for emergency power outages for indefinite period, - RMA

On the night of October 27, the enemy struck the energy infrastructure facilities of the Kyiv region. As a result, a number of critical facilities were disabled. Emergency shutdowns for an indefinite period are possible.

Oleksiy Kuleba, head of Kyiv RMA, informed about this.

"At night, the enemy damaged the facilities of the energy infrastructure of our region. A number of critical facilities were disabled. It is necessary to prepare for emergency power outages for an indefinite period," he said.

Necessary measures are being taken at the damaged objects to eliminate the consequences of shelling. All specialists work at their places non-stop.

"Once again, I urge you to consume electricity moderately, especially during peak hours. This is a forced step to stabilize the situation. Today, more than ever, our solidarity with you is necessary for the whole country," Kuleba added.

