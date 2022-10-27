In 2021, "Ukraine in person of state bodies" gave go-ahead to "Motor Sich" for contract with Russian Federation, - Bohuslaev’s lawyer

The lawyer of Motor Sich JSC president Vyacheslav Bohuslaev stated that the contracts for the supply of engines, which later ended up in Russian helicopters, were apparently approved by the state.

Lawyer Yaroslav Volynets said that he will agree with the client about the possible appeal of the court decision later. The human rights defender added that he can only comment on those episodes that were discussed at the meeting.

"As my client explained, according to the first episode - there were conversations, but there were no deliveries. The second episode - the prosecutors actually confirmed that no deliveries took place," Volynets said.

He said that the talks of the first episode were allegedly about contracts that were concluded earlier: "The May and March talks are about the 2021 contract, and the main contracts in general are from 2008. Motor Sich has been supplying Russia for many, many years. The same thing - already during the war."

Volynets emphasized that in 2021, despite the war, the contract was approved by "the state of Ukraine in the person of state bodies." He also emphasized that the investigators allegedly did not provide evidence that after the goods were delivered through a "friendly country for us" they were redirected to Russia.

The lawyer also confirmed that the client had a Russian passport, but noted that he did not discuss this topic with him.

We will remind, earlier it was reported that the chairman of the board of one of the largest Zaporizhzhia enterprises "Motor Sich", Vyacheslav Boguslaev, was detained by security forces and is being escorted to Kyiv.

The SSU reported that Bohuslaev was detained on suspicion of working for the Russian Federation.

Later, the SSU published evidence of the cooperation of Motor Sich president Bohuslaev with the Russian Federation.

According to Yuriy Butusova, editor-in-chief of Censor.NET, the SSU had been listening to Bohuslaev since 2019 and knew about his connections with the Russian Federation.

At the same time, "Schemes" journalists established that Boguslaev has Russian citizenship.

The court arrested Bohuslaev for 60 days.