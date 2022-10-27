US accelerated implementation of plan to update nuclear weapons at arsenals in Europe, - Politico

The United States of America will replace the old samples of nuclear weapons at the arsenals in Europe with new ones not next spring, but already in December 2022. In particular, we are talking about the B61-12 bomb.

He writes about this with reference to two sources and a diplomatic telegram to Politico.

The US announced its decision to NATO allies during a closed-door meeting in Brussels.

The modernization of the B61 program has been openly published in US budget documents and discussed in public statements for many years.

The Pentagon said it was needed to ensure that the US nuclear arsenal was modern and safe.

The new bombs were originally scheduled to be deployed in Europe in the spring of 2023, but will now be moved in December.

Updating the arsenals of tactical nuclear weapons, most likely, is a completely routine measure, but the acceleration of this process is a very strong escalation of tensions on a continent where a major war is ongoing, the authors note.

Statements about readiness to use nuclear weapons coming from Russia caused a sharp reaction in the West. Now the renewal of the American nuclear arsenal is likely to cause an even sharper reaction in the Kremlin.

The B61-12 is the latest modification of the tactical nuclear bomb, which was created in the 1960s. Since then, it has undergone many changes. The last modification concerned the guidance systems - the brake parachute was removed from the bomb, replacing it with a new tail part.

She turned a free-falling bomb into a guided (corrected) one. It can now be dropped at a greater distance from the target.

All bombs in the B61 family are equipped with variable yield warheads. That is, each modification of this bomb has several fixed power levels that can be set before departure.

So, for example, B61-10 can be 0.3, 5, 10 and 80 kilotons.

B61-12 uses a warhead of the fourth, most powerful modification. Its upper threshold is 50 kilotons.