Causes of death of children exhumed in Lyman have been established, - police

The exhumation of the found bodies continues in the de-occupied territories of the Donetsk region. 83 burials were recorded on the territory of the region. In total, the bodies of 268 dead citizens were found in the de-occupied territories.

This was announced during a briefing at Media Center Ukraine-Ukrinform by Oleksandra Havrylko, press officer of the Donetsk region police,Censor.NET informs.

"A total of 5 children were exhumed. Four - at the mass burial site in Lyman, another boy was also found buried in the yard of a house in Lyman. A boy born in 2012 and a girl born in 2008 died from compression of the body by a heavy object - they were crushed by a wall as a result of shelling. The other two the girls, born in 2019 and 2021, died from shrapnel wounds to the head," the press officer said.

