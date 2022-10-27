Russians are not going to retreat from Kherson, they staged information attack so that we could transfer troops there, - Zelensky

The Russian occupiers are not going to retreat from Kherson, even though they organized an information operation so that Ukraine would transfer troops there from other directions.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to LIGA.net, the head of state said this in an interview with Corriere della Sera.

The president emphasized that Ukraine will definitely liberate Kherson, although it will be difficult because the Ukrainian command values ​​people.

"We can't treat people like Russia, lives are important to us, we can't say: go there and die. That's why we're looking for ways, we're asking for more armored vehicles to save more people," Zelensky said.

He noted that he does not see the Russians fleeing from Kherson - the head of state called the rumors about the enemy's possible retreat from the city an information attack to divert Ukrainian units from other dangerous directions.

"They are not ready to leave Kherson, but they know that if we succeed, they will be encircled. We are working on this. Their most trained soldiers remain on the ground, no one has left," the president concluded.