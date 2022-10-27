Russians are intensifying filtering measures in occupied territories, justifying themselves by "martial law", - Center of National Resistance

Russian troops have intensified filtering measures in the occupied territories. Now they began to "check" the phones of local residents, selectively stopping people on the streets.

As Censor.NET informs about this with reference to the website of the Center of National Resistance of Special Operations Forces.

"The inspection is carried out in compliance with Vladimir Putin's decree regarding the introduction of the so-called martial law. During the inspection, the occupiers are interested in Ukrainian applications, subscriptions to Ukrainian media and correspondence. In fact, the Russians were unable to win the support of the local population and in response increased repression and introduced censorship. The Center of National Resistance calls on local residents to leave the region if possible before the release of the Armed Forces," the message reads.

Radio Svoboda clarifies with reference to the Russian "administration" of the occupied Berdiansk Zaporizhzhia region that a "selective preventive check" of citizens' mobile phones will begin on October 27.

The message says that the security forces will be interested in "subscriptions to the propaganda resources of the Kyiv regime", to which the occupation authorities include "telegram channels such as Berdiansk. Now", "Berdiansk in occupation", "Vaselin" and others from this category".

The notice states that if a person subscribes to such channels is discovered, he will receive a warning, and in the future - a fine and criminal liability.

In the message, the administration refers to the norms of Russian legislation on martial law, "foreign agents" and criminal liability for "anti-state activities" and "discrediting" the Russian army.

Other "administrations" in the Russian-occupied part of the Ukrainian territory have not yet reported similar measures, but Volodymyr Rogov, a member of the Russian-controlled "military-civilian administration" of the region, has announced checks in the entire region.