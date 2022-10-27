China: We support Russian Federation under leadership of Putin and are going to strengthen cooperation

China will support Russia under the leadership of President Vladimir Putin and plans to strengthen cooperation between the countries.

This was announced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

According to the agency, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi had a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov.

"The Chinese side will firmly support the Russian side under the leadership of President Putin in uniting and leading the Russian people to overcome problems, eliminate unrest, implement strategic development goals and further establish Russia's status as a great power on the international stage. It is the legitimate right of China and Russia to carry out their own development and revitalization," said the message of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs based on the results of the conversation between the two ministers.

The ministry also notes that China is ready to promote cooperation with Russia in various fields and bring it "to a higher level."

Read more: Shoigu called defense ministers of India and China: Told about "dirty bomb"