Russians do not want to stop. They have only one plan: to occupy all of Ukraine, - Zelensky

The Russian Federation tends to use ultimatums. It will be ready for a real dialogue only when it feels complete geopolitical isolation.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said this in an interview with the Italian publication Corriere della Sera, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"They (the Russians. - Ed.) do not want to stop, they did not want to stop from the very beginning. Their mission is only one. They have no other plan - B or C. They have only one plan: to occupy the entire territory of Ukraine," he said Zelensky

He also emphasized that all statements from the very beginning regarding negotiations are not about dialogue, but about ultimatums.

"If you want to talk, you talk. You can't talk with weapons in your hands," the president is convinced.

Zelensky recalled that he had tried to negotiate with the Russian Federation since the beginning of his presidency, but Russia only spoke in the language of ultimatums and did not make contact.

"Don't you want to meet (this is about the wishes of Russian President Putin. - Ed.)? OK. Do you think that you and I are not on the same level, that you are higher, that you are the president of a large country? OK, let's talk on the phone. Don't you want to be alone? OK , then give us someone to talk. It's normal for me, I don't consider myself a special person because I'm the president. I am a person. I don't care about the level of dialogue. I am ready to communicate, and I really wanted to," the head of state noted, adding that his only meeting with Putin was in December 2019 as part of the Norman summit in Paris, after which the leader of the aggressor state did not fulfill all his obligations.

Zelensky emphasizes that Russians will be ready for a real dialogue only when they feel the complete geopolitical isolation of their country.

"They (Russians. - Ed.) will be ready to speak when they understand, firstly, that they are alone on the geopolitical map of the world, and secondly, that they cannot occupy us," the head of state added.