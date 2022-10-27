Russia deliberately delays vessels of "grain agreement" in Bosphorus, so Ukrainian ports are operating at 25-30% capacity, - Ministry of Infrastructure

The bulk carrier BC Callisto, carrying 30,500 tonnes of food wheat, became the second vessel to deliver grain to Algeria as part of the "grain initiative", albeit with a two-week delay due to the Bosphorus shutdown.

It is noted that the ship with Ukrainian food made its way from the port of "Chornomorsk" to the port of "Algiers" in 25 days, of which 14 days were idle in the Bosphorus waiting for inspection by the Joint Coordination Center (JCC).

"Currently, 175 vessels are waiting for inspection in the Bosphorus. This artificial queue is caused by the fact that the Russians are blocking the inspections and the implementation of the "grain initiative". In this regard, Ukrainian ports are forced to work at only 25-30% of their capacity," - noted department.

Deputy Minister of Infrastructure Yuriy Vaskov commented that Ukrainian port services are doing everything possible to speed up cargo processing. For example, they loaded BC Callisto in three days.

"The problem is the insufficient number of inspection teams. The UN and Turkey support the need to increase the number of inspectors, as such a delay is a matter of both food security and security in the Bosphorus," Vaskov added.

As a reminder, since October 14, Russian inspectors of the JCC in Istanbul have been significantly delaying the inspection of ships that are heading to the ports of Ukraine to be loaded with grain or that are already loaded and heading to their final destination.

Since the departure of the first ship with Ukrainian food, 9 million tons of agricultural products have been exported, and the number of ships that left Ukrainian ports for the countries of Asia, Europe and Africa with food has reached 397.