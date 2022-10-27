Ukrainian Armed Forces shoot down Russian aircraft and helicopter as well as attack two Russian ammunition depots - General Staff

Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed two ammunition depots of Russian occupants and shot down Ka-52 "Alligator" and Su-25 attack aircraft.

It was reported by Ukrainian Armed Forces General Sttaff, informs Censor.NЕТ.

It was noted that the enemy is trying to withhold the temporarily occupied territories, focuses its efforts on deterring the Armed Forces in certain areas, at the same time, does not stop conducting offensive actions in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions.

The enemy is shelling the positions of our troops along the contact line, is fortifying positions in certain areas, in particular on the left bank of the Dnipro river, and is actively conducting aerial reconnaissance.

Violating the norms of the International Humanitarian Law, laws and customs of warfare, it continues to strike at critical infrastructure and civilian areas.

Read more: Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled attacks of occupiers in areas of 7 settlements in Luhansk and Donetsk regions, - General Staff

During the day, the enemy conducted three air strikes and three attacks from multiple rocket launchers.

The situation in Volyn and Polissia directions remains without significant changes. The Republic of Belarus continues to support the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine by providing its territory, airspace and infrastructure. The threat of missile and air strikes, including the use of strike UAVs, remains.

In other directions the enemy carried out attacks:

in the Slobozhansk direction - from the territory of the Russian Federation, using artillery of various types, in the areas of Chuhunivka, Strilecha, Dvorichna, Kamyanka, Krasne, Starytsia;

in the Kupyansk direction - from tanks, mortars, cannon and rocket artillery, in the areas of Berestove, Kyslivka and Fiholivka;

in the Lyman direction - from tanks and various caliber artillery in the area of Makiivka, Terny, Torske, Yampolivka, Spirne, Nevske and Zarichne;

in the Bakhmut direction - from tanks, mortars, cannon and rocket artillery, in the areas of Andriivka, Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Kramatorsk, Soledar and Yakovlivka;

in the Avdiivka direction, the enemy fired from mortars, cannon and rocket artillery in the areas of Avdiivka, Krasnohorivka, Maryinka, Novomikhailivka and Pervomayske.

In the Novopavlivsk and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy carried out artillery attacks in the areas of Bilohirya, Vremivka, Zaliznychne, Novopol, Novosilka, Olhivske and Orikhiv.

In the Southern Bug direction, the areas of more than 15 settlements near the contact line were under fire.

Read more: Russians do not want to stop. They have only one plan: to occupy all of Ukraine, - Zelensky

The issue of material and technical support of the Russian occupation troops directly involved in hostilities on the territory of Ukraine remains problematic. Thus, according to the available information, the lack of warm clothes has led to an increase in the number of thefts and looting by the Russian armed forces in the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson region.

The mobilized servicemen who arrived to the area of combat missions have not undergone appropriate training, have no practical skills in the use of the main types of weapons. This leads to significant enemy losses in manpower.

The unsatisfactory condition of military equipment that was removed from storage and arrived to replenish current losses was the result of numerous cases of desertion and surrender of the occupiers to the Ukrainian Defense Forces. According to preliminary information, a significant part of the weapons and military equipment sent by the occupiers to the Donetsk and Novopavlivske directions is limitedly suitable or completely unsuitable for combat use. In particular, we are talking about T-62 tanks removed from long-term storage.

Read more: In week, 10 launches of Shahed drones were carried out over Ukraine from territory of Belarus, - General Staff

Over the previous days, the destruction of two ammunition depots and a pontoon ferry with enemy military equipment in Kherson region was confirmed.

Aviation of the Defense Forces conducted 14 strikes on the areas of the enemy's manpower, weapons and military equipment concentration. During the day, air defense units shot down an enemy helicopter and an aircraft - according to preliminary information, Ka-52 "Alligator" and Su-25 attack aircraft.

Missile and artillery units hit two areas of manpower, weapons and military equipment of the occupiers.