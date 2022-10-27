Putin’s strategic goals have not changed - he does not want Ukraine to exist as an independent state - White House
US saw nothing in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s speech at "Valdai" club that would indicate a change in Russia’s strategic goals.
This was stated to journalists by White House spokeswoman Karin Jean-Pierre, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to European Truth.
"I will say about Putin's speech quite simply: there was nothing new in it at all, it does not indicate that Putin's strategic goals have changed. He does not want Ukraine to exist as an independent nation-state, and this is obvious at least from the fact that he started an unprovoked war in Ukraine," Jean-Pierre said.
According to the White House spokeswoman, the U.S. approach "remains unchanged: continuing to support Ukraine along with the rest of the world while Russia wages this brutal war."
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password