Putin’s strategic goals have not changed - he does not want Ukraine to exist as an independent state - White House

US saw nothing in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s speech at "Valdai" club that would indicate a change in Russia’s strategic goals.

This was stated to journalists by White House spokeswoman Karin Jean-Pierre, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to European Truth.

"I will say about Putin's speech quite simply: there was nothing new in it at all, it does not indicate that Putin's strategic goals have changed. He does not want Ukraine to exist as an independent nation-state, and this is obvious at least from the fact that he started an unprovoked war in Ukraine," Jean-Pierre said.

According to the White House spokeswoman, the U.S. approach "remains unchanged: continuing to support Ukraine along with the rest of the world while Russia wages this brutal war."

