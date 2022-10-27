Ukrainian Armed Forces are advancing in Svatove-Kreminna direction, attack on Bilohorivka repelled - Haidai

Russian occupants tried to break through to Bilohorivka in Luhansk region, but were stopped by Ukrainian Armed Forces.

It was reported by the Head of Luhansk OVA Serhiy Haidai, informs Censor.NЕТ.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces are also advancing in the direction of Svatove-Kreminna. However, this is happening slowly, as there is no surprise factor for the Russian occupation troops. The invaders have brought reserves to the area, destroyed bridges and mined the territory.

In addition, the occupiers are closely shelling the settlements that they had to leave.

Adverse weather slows down the advance of Ukrainian troops. Gaidai said that heavy rains complicate the passage of equipment.

