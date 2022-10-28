United States will provide Ukraine with new package of military aid worth 275 million dollars, - Associated Press

According to the Associated Press, the United States will provide Ukraine with a new package of arms and other aid worth $275 million to bolster efforts to push Russian forces out of key areas in the country’s south.

As Censor.NET informs about this with reference to Hromadske.

According to the agency's sources, the allocation of the new package is expected to be announced on October 28, but there are "no serious new weapons". Instead, the aid will be aimed at replenishing ammunition for already existing weapons systems, in particular for HIMARS.

Including the new 275 million dollars, almost 18 billion dollars of weapons and other equipment have been allocated to Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale war with the Russian Federation.

