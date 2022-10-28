Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy attacks in areas of 13 settlements in Luhansk and Donetsk regions, - General Staff

During the day, units of the Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of 2 settlements in the Luhansk region and 11 - in the Donetsk region.

Thus, the two hundred and forty-seventh day of the Ukrainian nation's heroic resistance to the Russian large-scale invasion began.

The enemy is trying to hold the temporarily captured territories and concentrates efforts on restraining the actions of the Defense Forces in certain directions, while at the same time not stopping offensive operations in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions.

During the day, units of the Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of populated areas: Andriivka, Beilohorivka, Luhansk region; Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Vremivka, Zelenopillia, Soledar, Mayorsk, Mariinka, Nevelske, Novobakhmutivka, Pervomaiske, Yakovlivka of the Donetsk region.

The enemy is shelling the positions of our troops along the line of contact, carrying out fortification equipment of positions in certain directions, in particular, on the left bank of the Dnipro River, actively conducting aerial reconnaissance.

Violating the norms of International Humanitarian Law, the laws and customs of war, it continues to strike critical infrastructure and the homes of the civilian population.

During the day, the enemy launched fifteen air strikes and one missile attack, carried out more than forty attacks from rocket salvo systems. The settlements of Bilohirka, Nova Kamianka, and Novohredneve in the Kherson region, Stepove in the Zaporizhzhia region, and Mariinka and Pavlivka in the Donetsk region were affected by this.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the situation remains without significant changes. The Republic of Belarus continues to support the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, providing its territory, airspace, and infrastructure. There is still a threat of missile and air strikes, including the use of attack UAVs.

The enemy shelled in other directions:

in the Siversky and Slobozhansk directions - from the territory of the Russian Federation, using artillery of various types, in the areas of the settlements of Boyaro-Lezhachi, Vodolahy, Hirky, Pysarivka, and Ryzhivka of the Sumy region and Vilkhuvatka, Vovchansk, Okhrimivka, and Starytsia of the Kharkiv region;

in the Kupiansk and Lyman directions - from tanks, mortars, barrel and jet artillery, in the areas of Druzheliubivka and Petro-Ivanivka settlements of the Kharkiv region; Zarichne, Yampolivka of the Donetsk region and Makiivka and Nevske in the Luhansk region;

in the Bakhmut direction - from tanks and artillery of various calibers, in the areas of the settlements of Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Verkhnyokamianske, Opytne, Rozdolivka, Soledar, Mayorsk, and Yakovlivka;

in the Avdiivka direction, the enemy fired mortars, barrels, and jet artillery near Avdiivka, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, Nevelske, Novomykhailivka, and Pervomaiske in the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy carried out artillery fire in the areas of 15 settlements. Among them are Bilohiria, Huliaypole, Dorozhnianka, Zaporizhzhia region, Vuhledar, Novosilka, Pavlivka, and Prechystivka, Donetsk region.

Areas of 20 settlements near the contact line were damaged by fire in the South Buh direction.

According to detailed information, damage to the enemy's manpower and equipment in the previous days has been confirmed. Thus, 8 units of weapons and military equipment of various types were destroyed and up to 120 servicemen were wounded in the Zaporizhzhia region. On the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region, about 100 wounded occupiers were delivered to medical facilities.

The command of the Russian occupying forces, to avoid panic among the personnel, tries by all means to hide the real losses of servicemen.

The so-called "evacuation" from the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region continues. Considerable attention is paid to the export of medical equipment and property of, as the occupiers say, "nationalized" enterprises. Thus, from the settlement of Bilozerka, the equipment of the local hospital is taken to the cities of Skadovsk and Henichesk. At the same time, the strengthening of the enemy group on the right-bank part of the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region by mobilized military personnel numbering up to 1,000 people is noted. They are resettled in the homes of residents who have left these areas.

Aviation of the Defense Forces carried out 29 strikes during the past day. It was confirmed that 21 areas of concentration of manpower, weapons, and military equipment of the enemy, 3 strongholds, and 5 positions of anti-aircraft missile systems were destroyed. Air defense units shot down 2 enemy helicopters

Ka-52 and one Su-25 attack aircraft.

Ukrainian missile forces and artillery struck 4 areas of concentration of manpower, weapons, and military equipment and 1 warehouse with enemy ammunition.