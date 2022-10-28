At night, occupiers shelled Mykolaiv with S-300 air defense systems, administrative building was destroyed, multi-story new building and bakery were damaged

On the night of October 28, around 02:00 a.m., Mykolaiv came under fire from the S-300 anti-aircraft missile complex.

This was announced by the head of the Mykolayiv RMA Vitaly Kim on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"Mykolaiv: On the night of October 28, around 02:00, Mykolaiv came under fire from the S-300 anti-aircraft missile complex.

As a result of the rocket attack, a three-story administrative building was destroyed and a multi-story new building located nearby was damaged. The bakery was also damaged. One person was slightly injured.

The Mykolayiv district: Yesterday, October 27, at 3:27 p.m., the enemy struck the territory of the Ochakiv district's water zone. There are no casualties.

The Bashtanka district: Yesterday, October 27, around 10:00 p.m., there were shellings on the outskirts of the Ingul district. There were no injuries or damage," the report said.

In addition, the shelling of the territory and nearby settlements of the Berezneguvate direction continues. Information on affected and damaged residential buildings is being clarified.

It is also noted that the day and night passed relatively calmly in the Pervomaiske and Voznesenske districts.

