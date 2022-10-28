Last day, Russians continued shelling settlements of Kharkiv region, which are located close to contact line, - Synehubov

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have continued shelling settlements in the Kharkiv region, which are located close to the contact line and the border with the Russian Federation.

This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleh Synehubov, Censor.NET informs.

"From the territory of the Russian Federation, the settlements of Vilkhuvatka, Vovchansk, Okhrimivka, and Starytsa of the Chuhuiiv and Kupiansk districts were shelled. In addition, the occupiers shelled the Druzhelyubivka and Petro-Ivanivka areas of the Izium and Kupiansk districts with tanks, mortars, barrel, and rocket artillery districts. During the day, no civilians injured as a result of enemy shelling were recorded," Synehubov said.

In the Kharkiv region, demining of liberated territories continues. Over the past day, the pyrotechnic units of the State Emergency Service have neutralized 247 explosive objects.

