Baykar company plans to complete construction of plant in Ukraine in two years

The executive director of the Turkish company Baykar, Haluk Bayraktar, said that his company plans to complete the construction of its factory for the production of drones in Ukraine in two years.

This is reported by Reuters, Censor.NET reports.

"Our plan is being implemented. We now have an architectural project. The phase of detailed design is over. And we will move to construction itself. We would like to finish it within two years," Haluk Bayraktar said on the sidelines of the SAHA defense exhibition in Istanbul.

He also noted that his company, which makes the Bayraktar TB2 and Akinci unmanned aerial vehicles, will receive about $1 billion in export revenue this year, about 50% more than last year. According to Bayraktar, the company will invest the received funds in the expansion of production lines.

"Our production capacity with TB2 is 20 units per month. By 2023, our goal is to make at least 30 units per month," he said.

Halyuk Bayraktar also said that research and development of the Kizilelma fast drone fighter, which analysts say has greatly enhanced capabilities for slow reconnaissance and missile-carrying drones, will also be revived. According to him, the first flight of this fighter is expected in the coming months.

He also added that testing of the TB3 drone, which is a short-runway version of the TB2, will be completed by the end of 2023.