In most areas of front line in Ukraine, there is clear transition of Russian troops to long-term defensive position, - British intelligence

Due to understaffing and poor training, Russian forces are on the defensive in most areas of the front line in Ukraine.

This is stated in the intelligence review of the British Ministry of Defense, Censor.NET reports.

Describing the events in the Kherson region, British intelligence notes that Russia has reinforced some of its units west of the Dnieper with mobilized reservists, but this was due to an extremely low level of staffing.

In particular, according to the review, in September 2022, Russian officers described the companies in the Kherson direction as consisting of six to eight people each. At the same time, companies should be deployed with approximately 100 personnel.

"Over the past six weeks, there has been a clear transition of the Russian ground forces to a long-term defensive position in most areas of the front line in Ukraine. This is likely due to a more realistic assessment that the extremely undermanned, poorly trained forces in Ukraine are currently only capable of defensive operations," British intelligence said.

However, according to British Defense Ministry experts, even if Russia succeeds in securing long-term defense lines in Ukraine, its operational plan will remain vulnerable.

"To regain the initiative, it will need to restore more high-quality, mobile forces capable of dynamically countering Ukrainian breakthroughs and conducting its own large-scale offensive operations," the review says.

