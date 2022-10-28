ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 69,700 people, 2,640 tanks, 1,698 artillery systems, 5,378 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian occupiers, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses in equipment and manpower.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 28.10 are approximately:

  • about 69,700 (+480) personnel were liquidated;
  • tanks - 2640 (+9) units,
  • armored combat vehicles ‒ 5378 (+14) units,
  • artillery systems - 1698 (+8) units,
  • MLRS - 379 (+0) units,
  • air defense equipment ‒ 192 (+0) units,
  • aircraft - 272 (+1) units,
  • helicopters - 251 (+2) units,
  • UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 1401 (+3),
  • cruise missiles ‒ 351 (+0),
  • ships/boats ‒ 16 (+0) units,
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks - 4099 (+10) units,
  • special equipment ‒ 151 (+1).

