Over 300 enemy kamikaze drones were shot down by Defense Forces, - Air Force

Since September 13, the defense forces have shot down more than 300 such drones.

This was announced during a briefing at the Media Center Ukraine - Ukrinform by the spokesman of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat, Censor.NET informs.

"To date, since September 13, when the first kamikaze drone was shot down in Kharkiv region, the defense forces have shot down more than 300 such drones," said the Air Force spokesman.

Ihnat added that the enemy launches such drones in waves, exhausting the air defense of Ukraine. There is also a noticeable decrease in the use of such UAVs. Currently, it is not known how many of them Russia received. The approximate figure of the order by the aggressor is 2,400, but there is a possibility that Russia did not receive all of them.

