News Russian aggression against Ukraine
Occupation authorities announced that residents of annexed territories of Zaporizhzhia region will automatically become Russian citizens on October 30, - Fedorov

The Russian authorities announced that all residents who remained in the occupied territories of the Zaporizhzhia region will automatically become citizens of the Russian Federation from October 30.

This was reported by the Mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET informs.

"The goal of the occupiers is traditional - intimidation and forced mobilization of residents. They failed to impose ruscist passports - people massively refused to take "wolf tickets" in their hands. So the occupiers resort to more primitive methods: without asking people, they automatically suppress their will. However, be - any decrees, propaganda and efforts of the ruscists are worthless, just like they themselves. They do not have any legal consequences," Fedorov said.

