Poland canceled simplified access to labor market for Russians

The Minister of Family Affairs and Social Policy of Poland, Marlena Malong, signed a decree according to which entrepreneurs will no longer be able to hire Russian citizens under simplified rules. The decision was made in connection with Russia’s attack on Ukraine and the growing risk of migration from Russia.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by PAP.

"In connection with Russia's attack on Ukraine and the growing risk of migration from Russia, we have decided to cancel the facilitated access of Russians to the Polish labor market. Entrepreneurs, if they want to hire Russian citizens on the basis of a work permit, are no longer exempted, as before, from checks," explained Malong.

At the same time, Russians who worked in Poland legally before the introduction of the changes can do so, but only until the expiration of the work permit or declaration.

The Polish Ministry reported that the Russian Federation is excluded from the declaration procedure, which can now be used only by citizens of Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine.

This is an accelerated procedure that allows you to legalize work in Poland in 7 days.

The Ministry noted that in order to make the relevant changes, it was necessary to amend two normative acts. The first concerns countries whose citizens are subject to the provisions on seasonal work permits and the provisions on the declaration of assignment of work to a foreigner. The second is about determining the cases in which work permits for foreigners are issued regardless of the detailed conditions for issuing work permits for foreigners.