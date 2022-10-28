Cabinet of Ministers approved new plans for implementation of NSDC decisions on sanctions

At a meeting on Friday, Ukrainian government approved new plans of the NSDC decisions implementation on application and amendment of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions).

This was announced by the Minister of Cabinet of Ministers Oleg Nemchynov, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to Ukrinform.

"Today, at a regular meeting of Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers, new plans for the implementation of the National Security and Defense Council's decisions on the application and amendment of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions) were approved. These decisions were enacted by the Presidential Decrees," Nemchynov said.

According to him, the CMU and the National Bank of Ukraine will ensure the implementation and monitoring the effectiveness of these sanctions.