Ministry of Culture advises to exhibit Russian and Soviet monuments in museums, giving them a debunking information

Expert Council of Ukrainian Ministry of Culture on overcoming consequences of Russification and totalitarianism recommends to present in museums monuments and memorials related to Russian and Soviet imperial history.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported on the website of the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine.

However, the Ministry of Culture named a condition: they urged to add accompanying information with the help of artistic means and information plaques that will debunk the Russian ideological myth that the feat and victory, for example, in World War II belong only to Russians.

In general, local communities are urged to take care of such monuments and use them in educational work to emphasize the role and heroism of Ukrainians and Ukraine's belonging to the circle of victorious nations.

"Despite the prominent role of the Ukrainian people in the heroic struggle and victory over Nazism in World War II, their participation is systematically downplayed by the official Russian discourse and this approach is popularized in the world by means of Russian propaganda. As a result, the feat and victory in World War II is attributed only to the Russians," the ICIP explains.

However, if there is no technical possibility to move these objects to the museum, they should be closed with temporary structures until the issue is resolved. This must be done to avoid acts of vandalism, the Ministry of Culture notes.

In addition, local governments are advised to remove markers of Soviet militarist propaganda. First of all, to replace the following terms:

"Great Patriotic War" to "World War II",

the dates "1941-1945" to "1939-1945".

They also call to eliminate the inscriptions "Soviet homeland" and "Soviet people".

At the same time, the department emphasizes that the issue of dismantling and relocation of monumental objects is in the legal field and should be resolved in accordance with the current legislation in the field of cultural heritage protection.