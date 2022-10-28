Kuleba invited congressmen who called for negotiations between US and Russia to Izyum

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba sharply criticized calls of some US congressmen to change policy of Joe Biden administration towards Ukraine and direct negotiations with Russia.

"Our position is very clear: if you start saying such things, if you think you are so cool - regardless of which political camp you belong to - do not play diplomacy, say it straight: we want Russia to win, we want more women to be raped in Ukraine by Russian soldiers, we want more mass graves with tortured people to appear," the minister said, reports Censor.NЕТ referring to "European Truth".

He added that it makes no sense to negotiate with Russian President Vladimir Putin in any form, "because he is set exclusively on war".

"I simply invite all lawyers of this point of view, regardless of their affiliation, to Ukraine. Let them come, we will take them to Izyum. Let them go down to the excavated grave, from which the Ukrainian tortured by Russians was taken out, let them stand there for two minutes. Then they return to their capital and think what position they should take," Kuleba said.

In a letter sent on Monday, the leftist Democrats urged Biden to combine the unprecedented economic and military support the United States is providing to Ukraine with "a proactive diplomatic push, redoubling efforts to find realistic terms for a ceasefire."

Later, the congressmen withdrew the letter, explaining that it was prepared several months ago and released now "without prior vetting".