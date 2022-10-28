Fortifications are being built in de-occupied territories of Donetsk region, - Kyrylenko

Additional measures are being taken in de-occupied territories of Donetsk region to build defensive fortifications.

As informs Censor.NЕТ referring to Ukrinform, this was stated by the Head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko during the national telethon.

"All risks are taken into account... In the de-occupied territories, under the strict coordination of the military command, we are taking additional measures to build defensive fortifications," the head of the region said.

He also noted that in the de-occupied territories of the Donetsk Oblast - in the Lyman and Svyatohirsk hromadas - the work continues and there is a lot of it.

"However, we can already say with certainty that life is returning there. There is also the conservation of houses to be restored, there is an understanding of where, in what locations, cities people will spend the autumn-winter period. These are those who will not evacuate from the region," Kyrylenko added.