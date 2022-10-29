Enemy attacks in area of 3 settlements were repulsed. Yesterday, enemy launched 4 missile and 25 air strikes on Ukraine, - General Staff
The two hundred and forty-eighth day of heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the large-scale Russian invasion has begun. The enemy is trying to hold the temporarily captured territories, is concentrating its efforts on restraining the actions of the Defense Forces in certain directions, and is not abandoning attempts to conduct offensive actions in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
As noted, over the past day, units of the Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the Vodiane, Kamianka and Nevelske settlements of the Donetsk region.
"The enemy is shelling the positions of our troops along the contact line, carrying out fortification equipment of the positions in certain directions and conducting aerial reconnaissance. Violating the norms of International Humanitarian Law, the laws and customs of warfare, it continues to strike critical infrastructure and the homes of the civilian population.
During the past 24 hours, the enemy launched 4 missiles and up to 25 air strikes, carried out more than 70 attacks from rocket salvo systems," the message reads.
Areas of more than 35 settlements were hit by the enemy. Among them - Siversk and Prechystivka of the Donetsk region; Mali Shcherbaky, Zaporizhzhia region; Davydiv Brod and Mala Seideminukha in the Kherson region and Kobzarka, Mykolaiv region.
The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions has not changed significantly. The Republic of Belarus continues to support the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine. The threat of missile strikes and the use of attack UAVs from the territory of this country remains.
According to the General Staff, the enemy fired in other directions:
- in the Siversk direction - from mortars and barrel artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Hai, Khrinivka and Leonivka of the Chernihiv region;
- in the Slobozhansk direction - with the use of artillery of various types, in the areas of Veterynarne, Dvorichna, Staritsa, Strelecha and Chuhunivka settlements;
- on the Kupiansk and Lymansk directions - from mortars, barrel and rocket artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Berestove, Nevske, Spirne, Olhivka and Novoiehorivka;
- in the Bakhmut direction - from tanks and artillery of various calibers, in the areas of the settlements of Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Bilohorivka, Chasiv Yar, Klishchiivka, Soledar, Zelenopillia and Yakovlivka;
- in the Avdiivka direction - from tanks, mortars, barrel and jet artillery, in the areas of Avdiivka, Vodiane, Mariinka, Novomykhailivka and Pervomaiske settlements.
- In the Novopavlivsk and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy fired at the positions of the Defense Forces and civilian infrastructure in the areas of Velyka Novosilka, Vremivka, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, and Pavlivka.
- More than 20 settlements along the contact line were hit by fire in the South Bug direction. To conduct aerial reconnaissance, the enemy made about 20 sorties of UAVs of various types.
