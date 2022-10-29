ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 70,250 people, 2,659 tanks, 1,708 artillery systems, 5,401 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian invaders, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of October 29, the loss of enemy personnel is approximately 70,250 people.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 29.10 are approximately:

personnel - about 70,250 (+550) people were eliminated,

tanks - 2659 (+19) units,

armored combat vehicles - 5401(+23) units,

artillery systems - 1708 (+9) units,

MLRS - 380 (+1) units,

air defense equipment - 195 (+3) units,

aircraft - 273 (+1) units,

helicopters - 252 (+1) units,

UAVs of operational-tactical level - 1406 (+5),

cruise missiles - 351 (+0),

ships/boats - 16 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 4107 (+19) units,

special equipment - 152 (+1).

Read more: Russian troops are not successful. Our borders remain unchanged, and defensive operation is carried out successfully, - Zaluzhniy

"The data is being verified," the message reads.

