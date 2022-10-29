Removal of Potemkin’s remains from Kherson may mean that Russian Federation intends to speed up its withdrawal from area, - British intelligence

The removal of the remains of Grigory Potemkin, as well as the monuments to Suvorov and Ushakov, from the temporarily occupied Kherson underscores the importance that Putin attaches to the historical justification for the military invasion of Ukraine.

As Censor.NET informs, this is stated in the report of the British intelligence on the morning of October 29.

The intelligence reports that on October 27, collaborator Volodymyr Saldo stated that more than 70,000 people had left the city of Kherson.

On October 26, he also announced that Russia had removed the remains of the famous 18th-century Russian statesman Prince Grigory Potemkin from his grave in the Kherson Cathedral east of the Dnipro.

"In Russian national identity, Potemkin is closely associated with the Russian conquest of Ukrainian lands in the 18th century and underlines the importance that Putin almost certainly attaches to the alleged historical justification for the invasion," the British intelligence report said.

According to the British, the symbolic removal of Potemkin and the mass flight from Kherson probably indicate Russia's intention to accelerate its withdrawal from the area.

