Budanov on possible offensive of Armed Forces of Ukraine on occupied Crimea: "It will happen next year"

The head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov, announced a possible attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the occupied Crimea.

As Cenor.NET reports, he stated this in an interview with The Drive.

So, answering a question about a possible attack on the occupied Crimea, he said: "It will happen only with military force, and it will happen next year."

At the same time, Budanov refused to name the specific date of the offensive.

"I will refrain from this, I'm sorry," said the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense.

