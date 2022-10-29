Reason for explosions in Sevastopol could be failed launches of anti-aircraft missiles, - OC "South"

The Operational Command "South" has no confirmation of the information about the destruction of three Kalibr missile carrier ships in Sevastopol Bay at night and in the morning on Saturday, but it is assumed that the explosions could have been caused by unsuccessful launches of anti-aircraft missiles by the Russian occupiers.

This was stated by the head of the joint press center of the Defense Forces of the Operational Command "South" Natalia Humeniuk, Censor.NET informs with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"Now there is no official confirmation... the failed launch of anti-aircraft missiles may well be the reason, and we will receive official information later," she said.

Also remind, on the morning of October 29, local residents in occupied Sevastopol heard a loud roar and explosions. The so-called "governor" of Sevastopol Mykhailo Razvozhaev reported on the alleged drone attack.

В Міноборони РФ заявили, що українські безпілотники нібито атакували російські кораблі у Севастопольській бухті.

