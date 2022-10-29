71% of Ukrainians are ready to defend their country with weapons, - Survey

In Ukraine, after the invasion of the Russian Federation, the number of respondents who are ready to defend their country increased to 71%.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the data of the Razumkov Center sociological survey conducted from September 22 to October 1, 2022.

"After 2011, in Ukraine, the share of those who gave a positive answer regarding such readiness constantly increased (from 40% in 2011 to 57% in 2020 and 71% in 2022)," the report says.

Willingness to defend the country is supported by the majority of residents of all regions - from 54% in the eastern regions to 79% in the southern regions. 74% of respondents are Ukrainian-speaking and 62% - Russian-speaking, 81% among men and 63% - among women, 77-79% are in age groups from 18 to 59 years old, and 53% - among those who are 60 and older.

The survey was conducted by the sociological service of the Razumkov Center with the support of the Konrad Adenauer Foundation Representation in Ukraine from September 22 to October 1, 2022. The survey was conducted in 112 settlements. 2021 respondents over the age of 18 were surveyed. The sampling error (without taking into account the design effect) does not exceed 2.3%.

Read more: 95% of Ukrainians trust Ukrainian army - survey