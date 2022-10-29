44 civilian objects were damaged or destroyed in Mykolaiv region over past day

A total of 12,773 civilian objects have been partially damaged or completely destroyed since the start of the full-scale invasion in the Mykolaiv region. Of them, 8,188 residential buildings, 89 medical institutions, 383 educational institutions, 183 cultural objects, as well as 185 industrial enterprises.

This was reported by the Mykolaiv RMA, Censor.NET informs.

"As of October 29, 975 gas supply facilities, 730 electricity supply facilities, 30 water supply facilities, and 96 heat supply facilities were damaged," the report said.

In the region, work is ongoing on the restoration of gas and electricity supply in the settlements that suffered as a result of the war. 6,612 consumers remain without a gas supply. 1,914 other non-military objects were also damaged or destroyed.

