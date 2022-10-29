Explosions in Sevastopol damaged at least three Russian carrier ships "Caliber", - sources in SSU

At least three Russian ships, which are the carriers of "Kalibers", in particular, the frigate "Admiral Makarov", were damaged as a result of explosions in Sevastopol.

Censor.NET learned about this from sources in the SSU.

There is a significant possibility that several ships are not just damaged, but sunk.

There is no official confirmation of the involvement of the Ukrainian special services in the explosions.

A photo of a special agent looking at the clock with the caption "It's BAVOVNA o'clock!" was published on the pages of the SSU on social networks on the morning of October 29. ("It's cotton time").

See more: Spying on positions of HIMARS and M777 howitzers: SSU counter-intelligence detained man in Dnipropetrovsk region. PHOTOS

Also remind, on the morning of October 29, local residents in occupied Sevastopol heard a loud roar and explosions. The so-called "governor" of Sevastopol Mykhailo Razvozhaev reported on the alleged drone attack.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation said that Ukrainian drones allegedly attacked Russian ships in Sevastopol Bay.

The OC "South" reports that the explosions could have been caused by unsuccessful launches of anti-aircraft missiles.