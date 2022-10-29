AFU shot down "Iskander-K" missile flying in direction of Zaporizhzhia - AC "East"

Ukrainian defenders shot down the Russian "Iskander-K" missile.

This was reported by the Air Command "East", Censor.NET reports.

"Another cruise missile from Rostov did not reach its target. Today, a mobile MANPADS system detected and launched an enemy "Iskander-K" missile heading toward Zaporizhzhia. As a result of the detonation, the missile changed course and fell into a deserted place.

For the skillful and timely actions of the MANPADS operator, the soldier will be presented with an award," the message reads.

Read more: Two NASAMS air defense systems to be ready for delivery to Ukraine in November - Blinken