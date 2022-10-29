"Russia stops participating in "grain agreement", - Ministry of Defense of Russian Federation

Russia announced the end of participation in the "grain agreement".

This is reported by the propaganda publication RIA News.

"Moscow is ceasing participation in the implementation of the "grain agreement" after the terrorist attack carried out by the Kyiv regime with the participation of British specialists against ships of the Black Sea Fleet and civilian courts," said the Ministry of Defense of Russia.

Also remind, on the morning of October 29, local residents in occupied Sevastopol heard a loud roar and explosions. The so-called "governor" of Sevastopol Mykhailo Razvozhaev reported on the alleged drone attack.-

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation said that Ukrainian drones allegedly attacked Russian ships in the Sevastopol Bay.

The OC "South" reports that the explosions could have been caused by unsuccessful launches of anti-aircraft missiles.

