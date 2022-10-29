UN is negotiating with Russian authorities regarding Russia’s exit from "grain agreement"

The United Nations said it was in talks with Russian authorities after Russia announced it was suspending its participation in a grain export deal.

This is reported by CNN with reference to UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric, Censor.NET reports with reference to LigaBusinessInform.

"We have seen the message from the Russian Federation about the suspension of their participation in the Black Sea Grain Initiative after the attack on the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation. We are in contact with the Russian authorities on this matter," he said.

"It is vital that all parties refrain from any action that could jeopardize the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which is a vital humanitarian effort that clearly has a positive impact on access to food for millions of people around the world," Dujarric added.