765 bodies of war victims found in Kharkiv region, 453 preliminary identified - Monastyrskiy

In Kharkiv region, as of October 29, law enforcement officers found 765 bodies of those killed during occupation.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, this was announced on the air of the national marathon by the Minister of Internal Affairs Denys Monastyrskiy.

"765 bodies were found in Kharkiv region, 453 of them have been preliminarily identified," Monastyrskiy said.

"The difficulty is that all examinations are conducted through DNA analysis. It is almost impossible to visually establish the similarity, so DNA samples are taken from the bodies. There are requests from relatives of the disappeared, then relatives submit DNA and the comparison takes place. If there is a match, then we can say that yes, the person is identified," the Minister explained.

See more: More than 120 bodies were exhumed in de-occupied territories of Donetsk region, - National Police. PHOTOS

The queue for DNA examination is two months on average.

According to him, it is likely that people who cannot be identified will be buried for some time at special sites after taking DNA samples. When relatives of the deceased, whose identity has not been established, apply and the analysis shows a match, then the person will be allowed to be reburied.