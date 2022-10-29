Electricity situation in Kyiv region was critical: we are fixing it, - Zelenskiy

Electricity supply situation in Kyiv region was critical due to Russian attack on energy facilities.

It was reported by the President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in his evening video address, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"I would like to once again emphasize the work of our power engineers, repairmen, regional administrations. All those who work every day to restore normal technical capability of electricity supply after the Russian terrorist strikes.

Today, there are significantly fewer stabilization and emergency outages - much less. But there is still such a need, and in some cities and districts restrictions are still possible. In particular, it is Kirovohrad region, some other regions.

We are doing everything to make power outages as predictable as possible so that people can plan their day.

Special thanks to those who worked to restore power supply to the city of Uman and Uman district of Cherkasy region. The situation there was really difficult after one of the Russian strikes. As of now, we have managed to restore the technical possibility of supply.

The same is in Kyiv region: the situation was critical, but now we are fixing it.

I want to emphasize: the return of the technical possibility of supply does not mean that the energy deficit in the system has been overcome.

Russian terror continues. It is very cynical. Sometimes repeated strikes are deliberately inflicted when the repair has begun, when the restoration is underway. Unfortunately, we have victims in repair crews, in energy companies. My condolences to the families.

Therefore, please - this applies to all Ukrainians - it is very important to be conscious about electricity consumption. This need remains. Now we all need to contribute to maintaining the stability of the entire energy system," Zelenskiy said.