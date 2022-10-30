Attack on Black Sea frigate near Sevastopol could have been carried out by Ukraine, it would have been restrained response to large-scale bombing of civilian objects by Russia, - ISW

The attack on the "Gryhorovych" class frigate of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation near Sevastopol was probably carried out by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. However, this is only a restrained response to the bombing of Ukrainian cities.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to data from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

It is noted that social media footage documented an unknown number of unmanned surface vehicles striking at least one "Gryhorovych"-class frigate in Sevastopol on October 29.

The Russians have not acknowledged any damage to the "Gryhorovych"-class frigate, just as the Russian Ministry of Defense has denied any damage to the cruiser Moskva.

ISW reminds that attacks on warships in wartime are legitimate acts of war and not terrorist attacks. Ukraine's decision to strike a Kalibr frigate at this time makes sense, given the intensification of Russia's campaign of strikes against energy infrastructure.

"Had Kyiv ordered this attack, it would have been a proportionate, even restrained, response to Russia's large-scale campaign of strategic bombing of civilian targets across Ukraine over the past few weeks," the analysts wrote.

The Black Sea Fleet has three "Gryhorovych"-class frigates, each of which is capable of launching Kalibr cruise missiles.

There is no official confirmation of the involvement of the Ukrainian special services in the explosions.

A photo of a special agent looking at the clock with the caption "It's BAVOVNA o'clock!" was published on the pages of the SSU on social networks on the morning of October 29.

Also remind, on the morning of October 29, local residents in occupied Sevastopol heard a loud roar and explosions. The so-called "governor" of Sevastopol Mykhailo Razvozhaev reported on the alleged drone attack.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation said that Ukrainian drones allegedly attacked Russian ships in Sevastopol Bay.

The OC "South" reports that the explosions could have been caused by unsuccessful launches of anti-aircraft missiles.