AFU repelled attacks of occupiers in areas of 10 settlements in Donetsk region, - General Staff

Last day, units of the Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of ten settlements in the Donetsk region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 06:00 a.m. on October 30 regarding the Russian invasion.

Thus, the two hundred and forty-ninth day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the large-scale Russian invasion began.

The enemy is trying to keep the temporarily captured territories, concentrates efforts on restraining the actions of the Defense Forces in certain directions, does not stop offensive actions in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions.

During the day, units of the Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of settlements: Yakovlivka, Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Oleksandropil, Kamianka, Avdiivka, Pervomaiske, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region.

The enemy continues shelling units of the Defense Forces along the contact line, carries out fortification equipment of the lines in separate directions, and conducts aerial reconnaissance. Strikes critical infrastructure and civilian homes, in violation of International Humanitarian Law, laws, and customs of war.

Over the past 24 hours, the enemy launched 5 missiles and 23 air strikes, more than 100 attacks from rocket salvo systems. The districts of more than 45 settlements were affected by this criminal activity. Among them are Sloviansk and Siversk in the Donetsk region, and Zaporizhzhia and Novooleksandrivka in the Kherson region.

The situation in the Volyn and Poliske directions has not changed significantly. The Republic of Belarus continues to support the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukrainians. The Russian Federation continues to transfer individual units to the territory of this country. Thus, on October 26, the arrival of an echelon of military equipment from the Russian Federation at the Brest railway station was marked. The so-called "Kadyrov's military" arrived together with the servicemen of the armed forces of the Russian Federation. In addition, Russian soldiers were spotted in settlements between the cities of Brest and Malorita.

The threat of missile strikes and the use of attack UAVs from the territory of the Republic of Belarus continues to persist.

The enemy shelled in other directions:

in the Siversk direction - from mortars and barrel artillery, in the areas of Rozhkovichi, Budky, Mezenivka, Fotovyzh, and Myropillia settlements of the Sumy region;

in the Slobozhansk direction - from tanks, mortars, barrels, and rocket artillery, in the areas of Ternova, Vovchansk, Veterynarne, Vilkhuvatka, Hatyshche, Hryhorivka, Kamianka, Fyholivka, Dvorichna, Starytsia, Ohirtseve, Strilecha, and Chuhunivka settlements;

in the Kupiansk and Lyman directions - from the artillery of various types, in the areas of the settlements of Kyslivka, Krokhmalne, Hrekivka, Zarichne, Novoiehorivka, Berestov, Nevske, Olhivka, Terny, Torske, and Yampolivka;

in the Bakhmut direction - from tanks and the entire range of artillery, in the areas of Andriivka, Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Bilohorivka, Vesele, Zvanivka, Siversk, Zelenopillia, Soledar, Odradivka, Opytne, New York, Vasiukivka, Serebrianka, and Yakovlivka;

in the Avdiivka direction - from tanks, mortars, barrel and jet artillery in the areas of Avdiivka, Nevelske, Vesele, Vodiane, Mariinka, Novomykhailivka, Pervomaiske and Opytne settlements;

in the Novopavlivka direction - from tanks and rocket artillery in the areas of Vremivka, Vuhledar, Yehorivka, Mykilske, Novoukrainka, Pavlivka, and Prechistivka settlements.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy inflicted fire in the areas of Huliaipole, Nove, Dorozhnianka, Zaliznychne, Zeleny Hay, Temyrivka, Olhivske, and Chervone settlements.

About 20 settlements along the contact line were hit by fire in the South Buh direction. The settlements of Nikopol and Vyshchetarasivka in the Dnipropetrovsk region and Havrylivka in the Kherson region were hit by enemy shelling from rocket and barrel artillery.

According to the available information, during the so-called "evacuation" of Kherson correctional colony No. 90, the occupiers took out prisoners. The enemy is using the territory of the mentioned correctional institution for the placement of personnel and military equipment.

In settlements near the city of Kherson, the enemy is taking measures to prepare for defense. The arrival of about a hundred "Russian guards" from the city of Grozny to the settlement of Kalanchak was noted.

On the territory of the city of Nova Kakhovka, Russian special services are actively listening to the telephone conversations of the civilian population.

In the village of Velika Znamianka, Zaporizhzhia region, the enemy continues to place personnel in the homes of local residents.

Aviation of the Defense Forces during the day struck the enemy 32 times. Of them, 23 - were in areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment, 3 - were in platoon strongholds, and 6 - were in enemy air defense positions. Soldiers of the Ukrainian air defense shot down an "Iskander-K" missile and 2 enemy "Orlan-10" UAVs.

During the current 24 hours, units of missile forces and artillery hit 6 areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment, 3 ammunition depots, 2 anti-aircraft defense facilities, and 9 other important military objects of the enemy.