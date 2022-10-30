In Sevastopol, drones damaged the flagship of Black Sea Fleet of Russian Federation "Admiral Makarov", - Investigators

On October 29, drones hit at least three ships of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation, in particular, the flagship "Admiral Makarov".

This is the conclusion reached by a group of GeoConfirmed volunteers, Censor.NET reports.

They analyzed photos and videos, including footage from unmanned surface vehicles (USVs) roaming the harbor and sea near Sevastopol.

According to GeoConfirmed, based on all the footage, between 6 and 8 drones were involved. Three were used on ships.

GeoConfirmed noted that the drones were used by Ukraine.

Read more: Attack on Black Sea frigate near Sevastopol could have been carried out by Ukraine, it would have been restrained response to large-scale bombing of civilian objects by Russia, - ISW

"Based on all available video materials, it is possible to state with high probability that:

Drones breached the defenses of Sevastopol Bay;

> 6 USVs were involved;

At least 3 ships were hit by USVs," the statement said.

Also remind, on the morning of October 29, local residents in occupied Sevastopol heard a loud roar and explosions.

The so-called "governor" of Sevastopol Mykhailo Razvozhaev reported on the alleged drone attack. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation said that Ukrainian drones allegedly attacked Russian ships in Sevastopol Bay.

The OC "South" reports that the explosions could have been caused by unsuccessful launches of anti-aircraft missiles. Sources in the Security Service of Ukraine report damage to at least three ships that carry the Kalibrs.

The American Institute for the Study of War believes that the attack could have been carried out by Ukraine - and that it would have been a low-key response to Russia's large-scale bombing of civilian targets.