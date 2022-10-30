Professional military personnel of the Russian Federation cannot withstand onslaught of Armed Forces of Ukraine and massively write reports on termination of contracts - interception by SSU. AUDIO

The Russian military has much better training than the newly mobilized Rucists, but even that is not enough to survive in Ukraine. So, having fought on our land for about 2 months, they break contracts with entire units.

As Censor.NET reports, this is evidenced by a new telephone conversation with the Russian invaders, which was intercepted by the SSU.

"In short, today we will write a report on the termination of the contract due to non-compliance with the conditions... There is nothing to do here, that's what we decided... We've been fighting here for two months, and we haven't been paid a penny...", he tells his wife contractor of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.



He complains about the huge losses from the Armed Forces and the fact that the Russian command is "mowing down" a lot. So now this volunteer is "not ready to die for them."

