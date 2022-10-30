Almost everything around Kreminna and Svatovo in Luhansk region is mined, - Haidai

The Russian occupiers mined almost the entire area in the area of Kreminnaya and Svatovo, the road between which is under fire control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As informed by Censor.NET, Serhii Haidai, the head of the Luhansk RMA, reported this on Telegram.

"The occupiers in the Luhansk region yesterday blew up another bridge to complicate the advance of the Armed Forces. The route between Svatovo and Kreminna is under the fire control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, now the Russians cannot quickly receive reinforcements and new ammunition in these areas of the front," the message reads.

According to him, almost everything around Kreminna and Svatovo was mined - riverbanks, roads, bridges.

"The Russians are shelling Beilohorivka every day, they are making no effort to penetrate our defenses in this area," stated the head of the RMA.

