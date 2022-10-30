Italy secretly transferred M109L howitzers, PzH 2000 and MLRS rocket systems to Ukraine, - La Repubblica

The government of the previous Italian Prime Minister, Mario Draghi, quietly transferred a significant amount of heavy weapons to Ukraine, including multiple-launch missile systems and self-propelled artillery.

The newspaper La Repubblica writes about it, Censor.NET reports with reference to Liga.net.

The fifth package of military aid, announced on October 17, includes the supply of 20 to 30 M109L self-propelled artillery units.

This is the Italian version of the American self-propelled gun, which was produced at the end of the Cold War and is now in storage.

Ukraine has about 50 M109 self-propelled guns from Great Britain, Norway, and Latvia in service.

According to La Repubblica, as part of military aid, Italy also gave Ukraine six PzH 2000 howitzers (out of 68 it had), two MLRS-tracked multiple-launch fire systems (out of 18), and dozens of M113 BMPs.

"The complex operation to move weapons and ammunition across Europe took place without incident in the strictest secrecy. Its result is not only military, but primarily political - the Draghi government made an important choice regarding its position in the international conflict. Now the Maloney government must decide whether to continue this line or not," the newspaper writes.